Vape supporters rally as DeWine urges flavored liquid ban

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday he would not ban vape flavors because his legal team does not think he has the ability to do so. Instead, he is asking the legislature to change state law and ban the products themselves.​

DeWine, an ardent opponent of tobacco companies, is familiar with tactics they have used to attract and addict people to their products, and he sees a lot of similarities with vapor manufacturers.​

Colorful marketing, enticing flavors, he believes this has all been done with the intent of manipulating children, who he claims don’t always know about nicotine in the products, into purchasing vapor products and using them, thereby becoming addicted.​

So, instead of cracking down on where the kids are getting the devices and some of the products for them, DeWine is looking to eliminate the object of their affection, flavored products.​

Some people who vape argue that the kids will just log on the internet, get a list of grocery store-available products, buy some nicotine from an online vendor with a pre-paid credit card (purchased at the grocery store), and cook up their own in their kitchens. This, vape proponents claim, is dangerous.​

​Responsible businesses that have joined organizations like the Ohio Vapor Trade Association wonder why DeWine is going after the liquid and not the big box retail stores and convenience stores that do not follow the OHVTA’s strict guidelines on age verification before sales.​

As of Oct. 17, the entire state of Ohio will be under the Tobacco 21 rule, which lumps vapor in with tobacco in requiring that only people who are over the age of 21 are allowed to purchase it. Currently, you have to be over 18. ​

About 50 percent of the OHVTA stores already have 21+ policies in place. Your identification is checked at the door the moment you walk in. It is checked again when you get to the register. And then it is checked a third time when you attempt to pay for whatever product you purchase.​

This year, the FDA has made roughly 100,000 inspections across the US looking for violations in selling electronic nicotine delivery systems (eg. Juul, Blu, Logic, etc.) to minors.​

They found just over 4,000 violations nationwide, with 177 of them were here in Ohio and, of those, only three were brick and mortar vape shops — the rest were at big box retailers, convenience stores, head shops, or hookah stores.​

Over the past two years, brick and mortar vape-only shops have seen five violations. ​

On top of that, the OHVTA has already been taking steps to crack down on the marketing used on the labels of the products made by OHVTA members.

​The association estimates it has more than 500,000 customers across the state of Ohio, and that more than 90 percent of their purchases are of a flavored product.

Because of their stringent age verification system, they are confident in saying those customers are all adults.

​DeWine, in the meantime, believes the flavored liquid was designed to attract children, not adults.

“They came up with these flavors and they knew that kids would be the ones who would be most likely to use these flavors,” said DeWine.

​DeWine admits that even setting the age at 21 to purchase products won’t stop teens, that there will always be “leakage,” as he called it.​

​In addition to calling on state lawmakers to ban flavored vaping products, DeWine wrote some letters. ​

One was to notify the medical marijuana programs that changes could be coming.​

This follows on the heels of what is giving opponents of vaping the platform they are using to restrict the industry currently. ​

A rash of inexplicable illnesses and lung disease tied to vaping has lifted the industries profile into the mainstream media. ​

The Center for Disease Control is still investigating what is causing these illnesses and deaths and hasn’t come up with a single cause. They have, however, keyed in on one seemingly common factor found in many of the cases — the use of black market liquids infused with THC.​

THC is the psychoactive element found in marijuana.

According to vaping industry insiders who are hearing horror stories from their clientele, marijuana is being distilled down and infused with vapor liquids, but because it’s so thin, some dealers are thickening up the liquid with an oil.​ Putting oil in your lungs is not a good idea because it isn’t absorbed as well as it can be through your stomach.​

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 90 percent of the illnesses they have seen here have had individuals who have admitted to using an illegal THC infused product. ​

People at Tuesday’s rally said they believe the other 10 percent are simply lying or omitting they’ve used such a product.​

Vaping has been around for nearly a decade.​

In the meantime, the DeWine administration is telling those on the medical marijuana program not to use THC-infused vaping liquid, even if it comes from a state-approved laboratory. They say, the CDC recommended that.​

The CDC website reads:

While this investigation is ongoing, CDC recommends that users consider refraining from using e-cigarette, or vaping products, particularly those containing THC.​

The DeWine administration also wants to see all of Ohio’s public colleges and universities go vape-free as a policy.

What the Governor wants and what he will get is up to a lot of other people now, starting with the state legislature.

​With 650 small businesses and 500,000 customers that call Ohio home, lawmakers’ phones will be ringing as that was one of the calls to action made at the rally by the OHVTA.​

The association and its supporters said it must take a larger role in educating lawmakers who simply do not understand the industry. ​ They also must continue to root out bad actors and not support their products on their stores’ shelves, such as products with predatory marketing on labels.

The OHVTA views itself as the best chance for smokers to quit. They have thousands of success stories to that effect.

In almost every single one of them, flavored products were the thing that made the difference.