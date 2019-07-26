USDA issues disaster declaration for rain-soaked farms

In this May 29, 2019 photo, Jeff Jorgenson looks over a partially flooded field he farms near Shenandoah, Iowa. About a quarter of his land was lost this year to Missouri River flooding, and much of his remaining property has been inundated with heavy rain and water from the neighboring Nishnabotna River. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a disaster declaration on Friday after excessive rainfall left farms across Ohio and the Midwest unable to plant their crops on time, or at all.

Areas included in the disaster declaration include: Paulding, Wood, and Wyandot counties as primary counties, and Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Ottawa, Putnam, and Van Wert counties as contiguous counties.

This disaster declaration will allow for additional relief for impacted farmers including emergency low-interest loans, deferred loan payments, and supplementary assistance.

Farmers and producers can visit their local Farm Services Agency office to learn more about the disaster programs offered.

Much of Congressman Bob Latta’s district was included in the disaster declaration.