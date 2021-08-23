Update: Cedar Point ride possibly going 120 mph as flying piece of metal hit woman, officials say

SANDUSKSY, Ohio (WJW) – Questions are still swirling after a metal object broke off of a passenger train on a Cedar Point ride as it was ending a run and struck a woman in the head while she was waiting in line.

The 44-year-old victim, from Michigan, was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture provided an update on the current status of the ongoing Cedar Point ride investigation today at 3 p.m.

The park recently announced they are closing the Top Thrill Dragster after the incident on August 15 for the remainder of the season while they investigate.

During the live news conference, ODA Amusement Ride Safety Division Chief, David Miran says there is no update on the condition of the victim.

The investigation hasn’t revealed yet how fast the train was going when the metal object dislodged, but it’s possible it was at max velocity.

According to Cedar Point’s website, the ride goes from zero to 120 mph in less than four seconds.

Miran says officials also aren’t sure where the metal piece dislodged initially.

Miran says the last inspection was May 14, 2021.

The “L”-shaped bracket that dislodged is a piece of metal that hovers over sensors on the track to let the system know where the train is on the track, Miran explained. Cedar Point is currently in possession of the bracket.

According to a release from ODA, the L-shaped bracket, known as a flag plate, which was approximately the size of an adult male’s hand, dislodged from the left side of the ride’s green train car before hitting the victim in the head.

Half of the bolts which secured the plate to the train body had also dislodged, ODA says.

ODA inspectors also found that the brakes that slow the cars at the end of each ride, showed signs of impact and deformation and several horizontal track beams also showed signs of impact, as close as 25 feet from the damaged brake bracket.

There are no reports of injuries to passengers on the ride at this time.

Because the investigation is still ongoing, the documents containing the findings are not being released.

Stay tuned to FOX 8 and fox8.com for further developments.