University of Dayton moves undergrad classes online for first week, raises campus status to ‘Level 3’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton has raised it’s campus status level to “3 – Yellow – Caution” and moved undergraduate classes online after the university saw an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 last week.

Undergraduate commuters and student employees should remain off campus for the week as well. The exception to this would be student employees who perform critical functions and receive specific guidance from their supervisors.

Students who live on campus are being asked not to leave unless they have been directed to isolate or quarantine at home. If a student leaves for too long they may be asked to quarantine or isolate upon their return.

Paul Benson, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs, said in an email that after contact tracing the university has found that the increase of positive cases is linked to “clusters of student gatherings last week.”

“We still have a good chance to contain this virus on campus. Especially with the positive attitude that so many of you have demonstrated. While we have seen the virus pop-up in connected clusters, we have not yet seen wide community spread,” said University President Eric Spina.

If program directors and deans approve, graduate courses and required clinical experiences can still meet in-person. However, graduates classes with undergraduate students will need to adapt so that those students can study remotely.

Along with classes, the university announced in an email to students that:

Dining services will continue as established

Mass will be virtual

RecPlex is closed but outdoor activities will be allowed if they follow safety protocols

Student clubs and organizations have to meet remotely

The university also announced it will be testing 1,000 students a week in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It outlines on it’s website that all students are subject to testing and if students do not comply they will be asked to finish the semester at home, learning remotely.