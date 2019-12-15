University of Cincinnati president supports removing slave owner’s name from college

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The University of Cincinnati’s president has announced his support of removing a slave owner’s name from one of the school’s colleges.

The university created a commission last year to examine the legacy of Charles McMicken.

The commission determined in November that McMicken’s name should be stripped from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Before his death in 1858, McMicken created a will that set aside funds to create a university for “white boys and girls.”

University President Neville Pinto said he agreed with the group’s recommendation but said the founder’s name should remain on other spaces on campus as long as it is “contextualized appropriately.”

