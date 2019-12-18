Live Now
University of Cincinnati board votes to remove slave owner’s name from college

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — The University of Cincinnati’s trustees have voted unanimously to remove a slave owner’s name from its largest college.

UC’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to formally end the association of Charles McMicken’s name with the school’s College of Arts and Sciences. McMicken owned slaves.

He created a will before his 1858 death that set aside funds to create a university for “the education of white boys and girls.”

A commission created last year to examine McMicken’s legacy recommended ending the association of his name with UC’s largest college.

Digital displays will outline his biography near campus spaces where his name remains.

University President Neville Pinto said he agreed with the group’s recommendation but said the founder’s name should remain on other spaces on campus as long as it is “contextualized appropriately.”

