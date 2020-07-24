Unique getaway idea catches on, turns into business with Ohio location

Getaway Beaver Creek is one of 10 campgrounds around the country, but the company is not done growing yet

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Deep in the woods of southeast Columbiana County, adjacent to Beaver Creek State Park, you’ll find 36 tiny cabins nestled among the trees — a place where people can escape the city and enjoy camping life.

It’s called Getaway Beaver Creek and is located 12 miles north of East Liverpool, about a half-mile off Route 7 on land that used to be the Lock 30 Campgrounds.

Rhiannon Ray and Sami Badolato are from Pittsburgh and were checking into their cabin Thursday afternoon.

“Decompress away from everything. We liked the look of it. It’s really cute. It just looked like a fun place to get away,” they said.

“We are sold out every day and projected to be sold out every day for quite a while,” said general manager Michelle Krut.

Krut has managed Getaway Beaver Creek since it opened in May 2019.

It’s for people who want to enjoy camping but don’t have a camper. Getaway has 36 of them, 26 for two people and 10 for four.

“It’s a getaway. It’s in nature. Coming down our driveway it’s beautiful. It’s clear that you’re getting away from the everyday,” Krut said.

The cabins are tiny, just enough room to turn around. There’s a small range, a sink, utensils and a bathroom. It’s air-conditioned and heated. The highlight is a large picture window next to the bed that looks out over the woods. There’s also a sitting area outside with what’s needed to build a campfire.

“We’re always looking for beautiful land and we came across this really magical spot in Columbiana County,” said owner Jon Staff.

Staff founded Getaway in 2015. He quit after starting two businesses and moved to a cabin in the woods. He liked it so much that he made it a business.

“So launched a pilot of three cabins. My dad built them, and where we are a few years later with 350 of them across the country,” Staff said.

Beaver Creek is one of 10 getaway campgrounds around the country, but the company is not done growing — the idea is catching on.

“We just announced Houston. We’ve got a couple more opening this year we hope and, knock on wood, people will continue to value it and we’ll keep growing from there,” Staff said.

The cabins go from $199 to $299 a night right now. In the winter, they’re as low as $119 a night.

You book online then get a code texted to you that gets you inside the cabin. There’s no need to check in or out.