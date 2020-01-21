Union man dies after falling into chemical tank at Dayton business

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after he accidentally fell into a chemical tank at a Dayton business Tuesday morning, police confirm.

Just before 9 am, a call was made that a man at Techmetals, Inc. on Springfield Street had fallen into a tank that contained chromium chemicals. When the man was rescued from the tank, he was reportedly not breathing and CPR was performed.

The Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 60-year-old Dana Swisher, of Union, Ohio.

According to the call made to 911, the man fell into a tight space in the tank in an “accident,” making it difficult to pull him out. Co-workers attempted to pull him out of the tank, which the 911 caller said is about four feet deep. When they pulled him out, they performed CPR until medical crews arrived.

District Chief Mike Fasnacht with the Dayton Fire Department says the call initially came in as an industrial accident, then changed to a possible drowning.

Once the Coroner’s Office arrived on the scene, police officials confirmed that Swisher had died. Dayton Fire believes the man may have had a medical emergency that caused him to fall.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.