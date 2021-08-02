Undercover human trafficking sting leads to 34 arrests of Valley men

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A total of 34 people in the Valley have been arrested, accused of trying to meet children online for sex.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force conducted an undercover sting over the past couple of months called “Operation Full Court Press.”

From June 1 through July 29, 14 people were arrested in Columbiana County.

From July 30 through August 1, 20 people were arrested in Mahoning County.

  • Patrick Adams
  • Scotty Akins
  • Brendan Beasor
  • Ruben Saucedo Beccera
  • Michael Boyle
  • Roy Brock III
  • Raymond Byler
  • David Collica
  • Rafael Cortes
  • Bruce Crawford
  • Matthew Davis
  • Brian Evans
  • Daniel Evans
  • Randy Fennell
  • Donald Griffin
  • William Hebron
  • Dakota Hoffaker
  • Randall Keirns
  • Jay Kelly
  • Andrei Makarov
  • Richard McLemore
  • Daryll McLendon
  • Phillipe Miguel
  • Mark Reda
  • Brian Rogers
  • Ruben Saucedo
  • Charles Schell
  • Gary Seevers
  • Kenneth Smart
  • James Smiley
  • Anthony Smith
  • Howard Sweitzer
  • Joseph Whittengham
  • Mark Young
  • Nikitas Zirounis
  • James Smiley, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Matthew Davis, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Roy Brock, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Brian Evans, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Miguel Felipe, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Donald Griffin, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Dakota Hoffaker, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Richard McElmore, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Andrei Makarov, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Daryll Mclendon, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Brian Rogers, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Ruben Saucedo, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Gary Seevers, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Rafael Cortes, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Mark Young, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Scotty Aikens, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Brendan Beasor, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • David Collica, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Mark Reda, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Nikitas Zirounis, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Anthony Smith, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
  • Howard Sweitzer, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
  • Charles Schell, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
  • Bruce Crawford, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
  • Daniel Evans, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
  • Jay Kelly, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
  • Kenneth Smart, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
  • Patrick Adams, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
  • Michael Boyle, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
  • Randall Keirns, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
  • William Hebron, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
The men are facing multiple charges, including things like attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possession of criminal tools, importuning and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

The suspects come from all walks of life including a business owner, truck driver, factory workers and an insurance salesman, among others.

