Undercover human trafficking sting leads to 34 arrests of Valley men

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A total of 34 people in the Valley have been arrested, accused of trying to meet children online for sex.
The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force conducted an undercover sting over the past couple of months called “Operation Full Court Press.”
From June 1 through July 29, 14 people were arrested in Columbiana County.
From July 30 through August 1, 20 people were arrested in Mahoning County.
- Patrick Adams
- Scotty Akins
- Brendan Beasor
- Ruben Saucedo Beccera
- Michael Boyle
- Roy Brock III
- Raymond Byler
- David Collica
- Rafael Cortes
- Bruce Crawford
- Matthew Davis
- Brian Evans
- Daniel Evans
- Randy Fennell
- Donald Griffin
- William Hebron
- Dakota Hoffaker
- Randall Keirns
- Jay Kelly
- Andrei Makarov
- Richard McLemore
- Daryll McLendon
- Phillipe Miguel
- Mark Reda
- Brian Rogers
- Ruben Saucedo
- Charles Schell
- Gary Seevers
- Kenneth Smart
- James Smiley
- Anthony Smith
- Howard Sweitzer
- Joseph Whittengham
- Mark Young
- Nikitas Zirounis
The men are facing multiple charges, including things like attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possession of criminal tools, importuning and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.
The suspects come from all walks of life including a business owner, truck driver, factory workers and an insurance salesman, among others.