UD students rally for gun control legislation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at the University of Dayton took to campus Friday to call for gun control legislation two months after the Oregon District mass shooting.

More than 10 student organizations participated in the rally, which also included a number of speakers including a University of Dayton student who was in the Oregon District the night of the shooting, as well as former Ohio Governor Bob Taft.

In addition to the speakers, student performers dresses as angels, representing the nine people who lost their lives in the Oregon District the night of the shooting. The performers then said each victims names aloud and performed a poem or song for each.

“I just think it’s really important to have visuals versus just reading the names, but being able to see people dressed as angels representing those who passed away,” Shea Heath, of UD Students Demand Action, said.

