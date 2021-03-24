U.S. Marshal shot serving warrant in Ohio; suspect also shot

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Marshal and the suspect he was pursuing have been shot in Ohio.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott says the officer was shot Wednesday while serving an arrest warrant.

Authorities say U.S. Marshals were trying to arrest a man at an apartment complex when he attempted to flee out of a back window and fired a gun at officers.

The officer is expected to recover.

The suspect’s condition wasn’t immediately available. He was administered first aid immediately after being shot.

Both were taken to hospitals.

The suspect was wanted out of Virginia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss