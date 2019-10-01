Two years after nearly being cut, Ohio celebrates 100 years of helping ill children

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Oct. 1 marked a celebration that thousands of Ohio families feared they would never see.

The Ohio Department of Health marked the 100th birthday of the Bureau of Children with Medical Handicaps (BCMH).

Just two years ago, the Kasich administration planned to do away with the bureau.

At the time, NBC 4 introduced you to families who feared the loss of their lifeline.

Andrea and Allison Hoffman spend hours each day in vibrating vests that help them live with Cystic Fibrosis. Two years ago, their father showed us the array of medicines that also help keep his twin daughters alive.

The price tag?

“I think if you were to go purchase those medications, it would be well over $100,000 a month,” said the girls’ father, Rev. David Hoffman.

He is now celebrating what he was then advocating — the survival of BCMH, a financial lifeline for families with medically fragile children.

“Diseases like Hemophilia and Cystic Fibrosis are very costly and for this program to come behind both private insurance and Medicaid, it means it really is life or death difference for some families,” Hoffman said.

The state had a plan to shift some patients to Medicaid and eliminate the program altogether for any children born after July of 2017. Families like the Hoffmans advocated for BCMH and shared their stories. The legislature listened, and the current state budget includes an increase in BCMH funding.

“The families have been such tremendous advocates not for their children, but for future children who might need this program,” said Dr. Amy Action, director of the Department of Health. “In addition, the legislature has really come to the table. They, too, passionately believe in supporting people with special health care needs, our children, and our state.”

As for Andrea and Allison, they are now college freshmen, still using oscillating vests in their dorm room, and still grateful that BCMH makes it possible.

I think it’s kind of ironic that we are here celebrating this hundredth birthday, but this program give birthdays to other kids, especially kids who might not see the next milestone birthday,” Andrea Hoffman said.

When BCMH started a centruy ago, it helped a couple thousand Ohio children. This year, it will provide support to 40,000 families.