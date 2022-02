SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a plane crash in northern Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 10:47 p.m., Tuesday, a Piper Saratoga single-engine plane crashed into a wooded area approximately two miles east of the city of Fostoria.

The pilot, Shane Alan Halbrook, 59, of Avon, Indiana, and co-pilot, Michael D. Wright, 51, of Casey, Illinois, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.