Two dead following crash in Chester Township

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Morrow County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mount Gilead Post, the crash happened on County Road 25 near State Route 314 in Chester Township at approximately 6:30 a.m.

OSHP said a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Edward Virgin, 48, of Marengo, was traveling on Country Road 25 when he ran a stop sign across State Route 314 and struck an embankment.

Edward Virgin was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Charity Virgin, 40, also of Marengo, was a passenger and was wearing a seatbelt. Police said she later succumbed to her injuries at Ohio Health Mansfield.

It is unknown if alcohol or drug use were factors in the crash.

The OHSP was assisted at the scene by the Big Walnut Fire Department, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Morrow County EMS, and the Morrow County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.