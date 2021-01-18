Two Champaign County residents charged with participating in Capitol riots

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Two Champaign County residents have been charged in connection to the Capitol incursion earlier in January.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Donovan Ray Crowl and Jessica Watkins have been arrested by the DOJ’s Southern District of Ohio.

Photos included in court documents allegedly show both Crowl and Watkins dressed in paramilitary clothing in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

Donovan Crowl

Court documents state that Crowl is a member of the Ohio State Regular Militia based in Champaign County. He was identified by patches on his clothing from video of the rioters entering the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

In addition, court documents state Crowl gave an interview in the New Yorker on Jan. 14, stating he was in Washington D.C. and at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Crowl told the reporter of the New Yorker that the group he was part of “protected the f****** Capitol Hill police,” according to court documents.

Crowl has been charged with being in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry or disorderly conduct, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Jessica Watkins

Watkins, 38, is the commanding officer of the Ohio State Regular Militia, according to court documents.

Watkins posted several times on various social media platforms confirming she entered the U.S. Capitol by force, court documents state.

In a post on Parler, Watkins posted, “Yeah. We stormed the Captiol today. Teagassed, the whole 9. Pushed our way into the Rotunda. Made it into the Senate even. The news is lying (even Fox) about the Historical Events we created today,” according to court documents.

Watkins also faces charges of entering a restricted building or grounds; violent entry or disorderly conduct; and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Both Crowl and Watkins were arrested Monday.