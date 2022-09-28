WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 27-year-old woman is in the Trumbull County Jail facing a child endangering charge.

Amber McElravy was arrested after deputies went to her Scott Street home in Newton Township Tuesday.

A video circulating on social media shows a child being abused, which also alerted authorities that something was wrong.

“I understand Facebook, and the rumors on Facebook, I think it became aware to the Sheriff’s Department and us through Facebook, and we responded and assured the child’s safety,” said Tim Schaffner with Trumbull County Children Services.

WKBN was sent the video and immediately contacted the police.

The victim is now in emergency foster care through Trumbull County Children Services. McElravy’s own children are staying with relatives.