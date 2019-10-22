Trooper involved in fatal shooting of Granville man identified

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The lone Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper involved in the fatal trooper-involved shooting in Trotwood early Monday has been identified as Jason L. Whitner, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Whitner, 27, has been a trooper since March of 2017, assigned to the Xenia post throughout that time. OSP says a check of his personnel file does not show any prior discipline.

Authorities say Whitner tried to pull over a speeding 2014 Hyundai Veloster just before 1 am Monday, but that vehicle took off. The trooper chased the vehicle on US-35, with speeds topping 100 miles per hour during the chase.

The suspect vehicle exited on S.R. 49, before stopping in the middle of the road near the Lowes. The chase lasted a total of nine minutes.

According to authorities, the driver got out of the vehicle and showed a weapon. The man reportedly pointed the weapon at Whitner.

Whitner got out of his cruiser and retrieved a rifle from his trunk. He saw the man advancing on him with his gun pointed. At that point, Whitner fired three times, hitting the suspect with all three shots.

Troopers and Trotwood Police performed first aid on the man until medics arrived. The suspect, identified as a 21-year-old Joseph Bernhard-William Kiser, of Granville, died at the scene.

Per department policy, Whitner was placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.