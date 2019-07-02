Trial for Ohio teen accused of killing baby still set for Sept. 3

FILE – In this April 12, 2018, file photo, Brooke Skylar Richardson, charged with aggravated murder and other charges, appears during a pretrial hearing at the Warren County Courthouse in Lebanon, Ohio. Attorneys say there isn’t a plea deal on the table with a Sept. 3 murder trial set for the former high school cheerleader charged with killing and burying her newborn daughter in southwest Ohio. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File)

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Attorneys say there’s no plea deal on the table as the Ohio murder trial of a former high school cheerleader charged with killing and burying her newborn daughter remains set for Sept. 3.

Warren County Judge Donald Oda II asked both sides for a status report on Monday. Both said they were preparing for the trial of 19-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson. She was in court for the brief hearing.

Oda plans to have another pretrial hearing in late August. Richardson was charged with aggravated murder, evidence-tampering, corpse abuse and other counts after her baby’s remains were found in July 2017 in Carlisle, a village about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Richardson has pleaded not guilty in the high-profile case . Her defense attorney has said the baby was stillborn.

