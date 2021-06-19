Tornado hit Montgomery, Butler counties Friday, National Weather Service confirms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Montgomery and Butler counties Friday.

On Saturday, the NWS confirmed the tornado first touched down four miles southeast of Gratis, Montgomery County, at approximately 8:38 p.m. and ended six miles southwest of Germantown, Butler County, staying on the ground for approximately 2.8 miles.

The NWS said wind speeds reached between 90 and 95 miles per hour and estimates the tornado was 100 yards wide.

The summary from the NWS includes the following narrative: