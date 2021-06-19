Tornado hit Montgomery, Butler counties Friday, National Weather Service confirms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Montgomery and Butler counties Friday.
On Saturday, the NWS confirmed the tornado first touched down four miles southeast of Gratis, Montgomery County, at approximately 8:38 p.m. and ended six miles southwest of Germantown, Butler County, staying on the ground for approximately 2.8 miles.
The NWS said wind speeds reached between 90 and 95 miles per hour and estimates the tornado was 100 yards wide.
The summary from the NWS includes the following narrative:
THE TORNADO INITIALLY TOUCHED DOWN ON THE WEST SIDE OF PUDDENBAG ROAD SOUTH OF BARLOW ROAD AND DAMAGED SEVERAL GROVES OF TREES BEFORE CROSSING PUDDENBAG ROAD AND SNAPPING AND UPROOTING SEVERAL MORE GROVES OF TREES ON THE EAST SIDE OF PUDDENBAG ROAD. THE TORNADO CROSSED IN FRONT OF A FARMSTEAD AND SNAPPED AND UPROOTED A NUMBER OF TREES IN FRONT OF THE RESIDENCE. IT WAS AT THIS LOCATION WHERE TREE DAMAGE WAS ESTIMATED TO BE CAUSED BY WINDS IN THE 90-95 MPH RANGE. THE TORNADO CONTINUED SOUTHEAST TO OXFORD ROAD WHERE ROOFING MATERIAL WAS LIFTED FROM A HOME ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THE ROAD, AND A BARN ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE ROAD, WHILE ALSO CONTINUING TO CAUSE CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. THE TORNADO THEN CONTINUED SOUTHEAST ACROSS ELK CREEK ROAD TOWARD NO MANS ROAD WHERE MORE TREE DAMAGE WAS FOUND. IN THIS LOCATION THE DAMAGE WAS FOUND TO BE CONSIDERABLY MORE BROAD AND OF LESSER INTENSITY, SUGGESTING THE TORNADO WAS LIFTING AS IT MOVED SOUTH ALONG ELK CREEK ROAD AND NO MANS ROAD.National Weather Service