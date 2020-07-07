Toledo police to temporarily suspend use of solo patrols

Officer Anthony Dia (Courtesy: Ohio Going Blue)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The police chief of Toledo says he is temporarily suspending use of single-officer patrols following the shooting death of an officer gunned down in a store parking lot by an intoxicated man holding a beer.

Chief George Kral said the suspension will be in effect while officials consider ways to increase officer safety.

Officer Anthony Dia was shot in the chest just after midnight Friday in the parking lot of a Home Depot and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

He was wearing a bulletproof vest but Kral said the round entered at a point “where there was no coverage.”

