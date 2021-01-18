Toledo police officer killed in the line of duty during SWAT standoff

TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) – Police said an officer was shot and killed during a SWAT standoff in Toledo Monday afternoon.

Officers attempted to negotiate with a suspect wanted for allegedly vandalizing a cathedral earlier Monday.

That’s when the SWAT team fired gas into the home and the suspect exited holding two firearms and began shooting at police.

Officer Brandon Stalker, 24, was hit and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The police chief said Stalker was not a member of the SWAT team, but was doing scene security when he was hit.

The suspect, who has not yet been named, also suffered a gunshot injury.

