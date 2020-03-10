Toledo plastic surgeon accused of drugging, sexually abusing women

Dr. Manish Gupta

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities are accusing a plastic surgeon from Ohio of drugging and sexually abusing more than 20 women and recording the assaults.

Court records don’t indicate that any of the women were the doctor’s patients.

They describe some as high-end escorts, including one he met while at a convention in Los Angeles in 2016.

The FBI says it raided Manish Gupta’s offices on Friday.

They say they agents found recording equipment, videos, and drugs that produce memory loss. Gupta made an initial appearance in federal court Monday.

His attorney declined to comment.

