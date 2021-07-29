Thursday storms leave behind damage across parts of Central Ohio

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Parts of central Ohio are now cleaning up after heavy rain and winds rolled through Thursday evening.

Trees and tree limbs were brought down across much of the Village of New Holland. Two barns were also heavily damaged.

“It’s devastating. I’ve spent a lot of my personal time out here on this farm,” said Fred Johnson. Johnson has been working on a farm off Rt. 22 for about twenty years.

The barn his truck was in was destroyed by the storm. The only remaining wall fell on his truck.

He says in the two decades he’s been working in the area he’s seen a lot of bad storms but Thursday’s was the worst he’s experienced. “A lot of work to get it cleaned up. It’s going to take some time and some equipment,” he said.

Just across the field and a couple minutes away, the storm knocked down a large part of another barn. The wind also knocked over trailer that was next to the barn.

“Just the force of mother nature is something to be reckoned with,” said Sheriff Matthew Hafey, Pickaway County Sheriff.

Damage was not just left behind in Pickaway County. Firefighters say lightning may have caused a house fire in Dublin.

No one was hurt in Dublin and Sheriff Hafey says no one was hurt in Pickaway County either.

Pickaway County Emergency Management shot drone video of the damage to send to the National Weather Service, according to Sheriff Hafey.