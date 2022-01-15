PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Three people have been arrested after a drug raid conducted by Scioto County police in Portsmouth.

The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force reported they conducted an early morning raid on Egbert Rd where detectives discovered fentanyl, meth, marijuana, two guns, digital scales, gabapentin, liquid methadone, and over $3,000.

Police say they arrested 56-year-old Rockie Johnson, 65-year-old Beverly Charles, and 38-year-old Christina Barnes who have been charged with multiple counts of drug and weapons possession.

All three will be arraigned on Tuesday at Portsmouth Municipal Court.