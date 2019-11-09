Three Ohio stores among Sears, Kmart closings next year

Sears, once the dominant big-box retailer with thousands of stores, continues to shrink as it tries to emerge from bankruptcy.

Three Kmart stores in Ohio are among those closing:

502 Pike Street, Marietta, OH

555 South Ave., Tallmadge, OH

1447 N Main St., North Canton, OH

Ohio is currently home to 19 Sears and 7 Kmart stores.

The company said it will get through the Christmas season, but expects to be forced to close another 96 Sears and Kmart stores in February.

Going out of business sales will start Dec. 2 for those locations.

This continues a trend that has been accelerating for months.

Following this group of closures in February 2020, Sears will operate just 182 stores.

That’s down from the nearly 700 stores it had when it filed for bankruptcy in October of last year.

The store closings are spread across 30 states.

The company said all eligible store workers will be offered the same number of weeks of severance as offered before the bankruptcy filing.