SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that three people died after a semi-trailer and two cars crashed on Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Shelby County at around 8:30 a.m., west of Franklin County.

Currently, all southbound lanes of I-75 are closed with traffic being diverted to Exit 99 – Ohio 119 Anna Minister, per OSHP. The crash remains under investigation.

This crash is in addition to a crash Friday afternoon on the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County, where four people died in a 50 car pile-up. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the turnpike remains closed in both directions from State Route 53 to State Route 4 as crews clear vehicles from the roadway.

Prior to the three additional deaths confirmed Friday evening, Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement that four Ohioans had died in weather-related auto accidents since the storm began.

“The road conditions continue to be very dangerous across the state, with white outs and extremely cold temperatures continuing,” DeWine said. “Please continue to remain home if at all possible and be vigilant with these extremely dangerous road conditions.”

In an update posted to Twitter Friday evening, OSHP Sgt. Ryan Purpura similarly warned against driving. He cautioned those who must be on the road to drive slowly, keep a sufficient distance from cars ahead, and use seatbelts.

“The weather outside is not favorable, and often times there are whiteout conditions, which does not make it safe for travel,” Purpura said.