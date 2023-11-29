HILLSBORO, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people are dead and an auto repair store in southern Ohio has been destroyed after an explosion caused a raging fire Tuesday in Highland County.

Cincinnati’s WLWT reported that emergency crews were called to Jimbo’s Auto Repair at around 4 p.m. after an explosion occurred at the auto repair garage on the 500 block of South High Street in Hillsboro. The explosion and fire resulted in the death of three people while injuring a fourth person, who is listed in stable condition.

Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire District Chief David Manning said that no other buildings were damaged after the explosion, which has destroyed the auto repair shop, but witnesses reported feeling the blast from several blocks away.

Officials do not yet know what led to the explosion and have not yet released the identities of the victims.