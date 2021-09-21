Thousands of fake vaccine cards, Pfizer stickers discovered in Ohio

Watch video above for more on fake vaccine cards on the rise in Northeast Ohio

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — Thousands of fake vaccine cards and Pfizer inoculation stickers have been seized in Cincinnati since August 16.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Cincinnati say they’ve seized five shipments containing a total of 1,683 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards and 2,034 fake Pfizer inoculation stickers in total, according to a press release.

They say the vaccination cards had a logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and officers also noticed misspellings that clued them in that they were fake.

The shipments, which originated in China, were being brought in by non-medical individuals in private residences and apartments in Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, New York, and Texas, the release says.

“Creating or buying a fake COVID-19 vaccination card is illegal, not to mention dangerous,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie.

He went on to say: “The men and women of CBP are trained and ready to shut down these scammers and protect our country.”

The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered fake COVID-19 cards on the rise in Northeast Ohio, too. It’s happening on the “dark” web but also right out in the open on Cleveland streets and restaurants.

The I-Team says federal officials warn that those making the offers could be suspected con artists. And, internet security experts say, “watch out.”

Find out more about COVID-19 health fraud here.