Third Cincinnati councilman charged with corruption

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati city councilman who has been planning to run for mayor has been indicted on corruption charges.
Democrat P.G. Sittenfeld faces six federal counts related to bribery and extortion. An indictment Thursday states that Sittenfeld solicited $40,000 in payments to his political action committee to “deliver the votes” for a proposed downtown real estate development.
U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said at a news conference that FBI agents had arrested Sittenfeld. He is the third council member charged this year in public corruption cases.
Sittenfeld pleaded not guilty and was released with restrictions.