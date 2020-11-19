Third Cincinnati councilman charged with corruption

Cincinnati Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld speaks outside of the Ohio Statehouse, Thursday, May 14, 2015, in Columbus, Ohio. Sittenfield, running for U.S. Senate, says he intends to stay in the race while emphasizing the need to give Democrats a choice in the election. He faces a primary challenge from 73-year-old former Gov. Ted Strickland. Each wants to unseat Republican Sen. Rob Portman in next year’s election. (Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati city councilman who has been planning to run for mayor has been indicted on corruption charges.

Democrat P.G. Sittenfeld faces six federal counts related to bribery and extortion. An indictment Thursday states that Sittenfeld solicited $40,000 in payments to his political action committee to “deliver the votes” for a proposed downtown real estate development.

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said at a news conference that FBI agents had arrested Sittenfeld. He is the third council member charged this year in public corruption cases.

Sittenfeld pleaded not guilty and was released with restrictions.