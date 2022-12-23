DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Disney Channel television star was arrested in Ohio Thursday morning on a domestic violence charge.

According to the Lima Police Department, officers were called to the the 400 block of Baxter Street in Lima on reports of a fight in progress just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers reported that 35-year-old Orlando Brown was involved in a domestic dispute with a family member in the Baxter Street residence, where Brown had been staying the last two weeks.

Brown’s brother stated to officers that Brown went after him with a hammer and knife in a threating manner. Officers recovered the hammer and knife believed to be involved in this incident.

He has been charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic violence – cause belief of imminent physical harm by threat of force.

Brown is widely known for his role in the Disney Channel sitcom “That’s So Raven.” He has had a recent history of arrests for narcotics possession and alleged burglary, according to TMZ.

Brown is being held at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office without bond.