COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With the Thanksgiving holiday weekend winding down and people preparing to return home, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are cracking down on unsafe drivers.

OSHP is encouraging drivers to not rush and take their drive slow because cruisers will be out in full force during the next few nights.

This holiday weekend, more than 53 million people are expected to travel, according to AAA, and more than 90 percent of them will be on the roads. This brings travel volumes to near pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels and hasn’t been seen since 2019.

Fatalities on the nation’s roadways are rising at an alarming rate, with AAA reporting that speeding and handheld cellphone usage continue to remain high, putting motorists and pedestrians at risk.

OSHP trooper Sgt. Brice Nihiser said OSHP has noticed these rising trends as well and is working to put a stop to it.

“We’re going to have an increase in stops, we’re going to see an increase in violations, but ultimately what we want to see is a decrease in crashes and a decrease in those fatalities that we see on these holiday weekends,” Nihiser said.

The highway patrol is also advising motorists that if they see any suspicious or erratic driving behavior on the roads to call #677, which will put them in contact with the nearest patrol post to their location.