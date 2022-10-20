A view of the office building developed by Daimler Group. (Courtesy Photo/Bonnie Meibers/Columbus Business First)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Telhio Credit Union is the latest business to ink a deal for office space at Columbus Downtown Development Corp.’s rapidly rising Peninsula development just across the river from downtown.

Telhio has owned its 96 N. 4th St. headquarters since 1962 – when it was still the credit union to AT&T predecessor Columbus Telephone Co., with 3,200 members and $3.2 million in assets, President Derrick Bailey said. Today the credit union has 70,000 members stretching from Mansfield to Cincinnati, and $1.4 billion in assets.

The credit union will occupy the entire fifth floor of the new office building, about 30,000 square feet. The move will increase its office footprint by about 3,000 square feet.

