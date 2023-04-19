COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The chronic disease-reversal telehealth startup by CoverMyMeds co-founder Matt Scantland has landed the Ohio Chamber of Commerce’s group health insurance program as a client — a potential pool of tens of thousands of patients.

AndHealth is now an offering for the 20,000 small businesses in the Ohio Chamber Health Benefit Program, a state-regulated multi-member structure in which companies with two to 50 employees have independent health plans but access the economies of scale of a much larger group. The chamber’s program is administered by UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Like other AndHealth clients, member employers would pay a monthly fee for only those covered employees or dependents who enroll in its treatment program for certain painful chronic conditions that interfere with work and home life.

