Ohio teen sentenced in fatal shooting over pregnancy rumor

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A teen who authorities say fatally shot a 14-year-old girl because he believed a false rumor that she was pregnant has been sentenced to seven years in juvenile prison.

The teen couldn’t be tried in adult court because he was 13 at the time of the shooting last year.

A Stark County Family Court judge in Canton said Tuesday that the teen must stay locked up until he’s 21. But the judge adds that the teen could be sent to adult prison for 15 years to life if he violates any youth prison rules or commits another serious offense.