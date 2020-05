HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Highland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen girl reported missing.

Madison Bell weighs between 120 and 125 pounds and is 5-feet, 6-inches tall. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Madison may be wearing grey contact lenses and has two tattoos — a cross tattoo on her neck and a ghost tattoo on her side.

Anyone with information on Madison’s disappearance is asked to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421.