Teen brothers killed in Logan County crash remembered by Benjamin Logan superintendent

LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two teen boys are dead after a crash near Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.

Logan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports that a vehicle had crashed and that occupants inside were trapped just after 3:10 pm Wednesday. It was also reported that the car was on fire.

The accident happened in the 500 block of TR-230 between SR-47 east and SR-540, just east of Bellefontaine.

Deputies and fire crews found the car fully engulfed in the tree line on the west side of TR-230.

16-year-old Robert M. Smith and 14-year-old Wyatt Smith, of Bellefontaine, were both killed. The brothers attended Benjamin Logan High School, Wyatt a freshman and Robert a junior.

Thursday, Superintendent David Harmon of the Benjamin Logan Local School District sent a statement to NBC4:

Wyatt Smith, a Freshman, and Robert Smith, or as we all know him, Robbie, a Junior – brothers, were killed in a car accident after dismissal last afternoon. The boys were both very involved in the school. They were involved in several different athletics in both of their times in school. Over different years, the boys played football, basketball, baseball. Wyatt was a track athlete, I know. As an 8th grader, I believe he was challenging for the middle school record as a pole vaulter. Both boys were very much loved by their peers. Wyatt specifically was a leader in his class as a class officer. Both boys had a large circle of friends. Both funny and fun to be around. Wyatt was involved in organizing Make a Difference Day as his class was in charge of service learning projects in the Belle Center area. He met with the Belle Center trustees and mayor to get their blessing and input on what projects were to be done there on Make a Difference Day. Our staff and students have been through a lot recently. Our community outpouring of love in the last 14-15 hours or so has been unbelievable. We have counselors coming from the professional counseling service TCN, in Bellefontaine. Guidance Counselors from many area schools are also coming to be with our students and staff. We have a social worker as well who will be here to provide supports. I spent about an hour on the phone texting and Facebook Messaging this morning starting around 6:00 again (after conversations last night) with area ministers who will be here shortly. This community is hurting badly, but they are coming together to hold each other up in amazing ways as well. DAVID HARMON – SUPERINTENDENT

The accident remains under investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.