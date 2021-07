COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s unemployment website is currently down due to technical difficulties.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Twitter account, several of its websites, including unemployment.ohio.gov, are temporarily unavailable.

Users can still access the unemployment system via https://bit.ly/3xue1KN (traditional) or https://bit.ly/36mgrzo (PUA).

The ODJFS is working on the issue.