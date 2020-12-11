Taylor Swift donates to Ohio food bank

(WCMH) – Mega pop star Taylor Swift is thanking an Ohio fan, for using her song in a family Christmas lights display.



It is a dream come true for 25-year-old singer-songwriter Sarah Bailey of Twinsburg.

“I’ve loved her since I was 10 years old,” gushed Bailey. “I remember hearing her songs for the first time in the dairy queen drive-thru when I was 10.”



Bailey says Taylor Swift messaged her on Instagram after seeing her light show to Swift’s song “Christmas Tree Farm” on social media.



“When I was three years old, my dad started making things to go on the front lawn,” recalled Bailey.“The first thing he started was the star. Ever since, he’s been adding to it every single year. Last year was the first year we did it to music.”



Bailey posted a video of the light show outside their home on Instagram and Twitter Friday, while also urging people to donate to their local food bank.



“When we put music to it, it made cars stop and look longer,” explained Bailey. “And with everything going on, we wanted it to be extra special and give people joy while still being safe.”



The video was quickly shared by Taylor Nation and Swifties from all over the world.



Bailey said on Tuesday, Taylor Swift’s verified Instagram account messaged her with a heartfelt response.



“Sarah! I loved your family’s Christmas lights show!!! Thank you (and your dad) so much for using ‘Christmas Tree Farm’ to create such a fun spectacle. I really love how you’ve chosen to give back by mentioning your local food bank I’ve made a donation to our community hunger center in your hometown. Happy holidays! Love, Taylor.”