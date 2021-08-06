Tax-free weekend offers savings for parents and educators in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –Tax free weekend is here and it’s a chance to save some extra change as parents and educators shop to get backpacks and classrooms stocked for the first day of school.

Two elementary teachers with Reynoldsburg City Schools say it’s so important this year, their list is a little longer this year because of COVID.

Kelli Harvey and Loegan Brzezinski are looking forward to a more traditional shopping list for back to school.

“So last year I’d say chromebooks! We need chromebooks and kids needed the chargers and all that. This year we’re gonna need glue sticks, they are always popular, crayons we run out of, and scissors!” said Harvey.

Both say they’ll need a little more in the supply closet. A lot of items they expect kids won’t be able to share throughout the school day.

“Coming out of your own budget, to be able to save extra money then you can buy extra supplies and have it stocked up for the year — it’s definitely really nice having that savings,” said Brzezinski.

Their local Staples is helping with that mission.

“With the tough times that we had particularly in this community last year we knew parents and teachers were going to need more supplies, “said Stacey Barton.

Hundreds of boxes of PPE and care kits with pencils and glue sticks are being donated this year thanks to community donations.

“I’m so thankful for that,” said Brzezinski. “It’s just nice to know we have extras, and my kids don’t have to bring them — kind of gives them a little peace too”

Both teachers hoping to finish off their shopping before class begins once again.

“I’m ready to see all the kids in person again that’s always the best part,” said Brzezinski.

Harvey added, “It’s gonna be great to start the year with children in person five days a week!”

Tax free weekend wraps up this weekend Sunday night at 11:59 p.m.