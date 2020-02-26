Taking care of nuisance geese before they nest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Geese are already starting to become nuisances in central Ohio. They are preparing for the breeding season now by pairing up and picking out a good spot for their nest.

Nesting season starts in March, and once a goose sets up a nest and lays eggs, you need a special permit to remove them.

The wildlife division of Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources said that if you’ve noticed geese on your property and don’t want them settling down there, now is the best time to harass them to get them to leave while they can.

Karen Norris, assistant wildlife management supervisor for the Division of Wildlife, said, “Geese, they’re excellent parents. They lose their flight feathers at the same time that the young are flightless. And then they regrow their flight feathers late summer and they begin to fly when the young can fly. So, that time frame, you can’t harass them because they can’t fly away.”

When you are “harassing” the geese, you are not allowed to hurt them. But, if you don’t want to be stuck with geese through the summer, you can start trying to scare them away by using loud noises or setting up a temporary boundary like a snow fence.

After March 11 or if a nest and eggs show up in a place where you don’t want them, you will have to file for a permit to have them removed through the Department of Natural Resources. This is a process that can take a couple of days before you have the option to remove them yourself or hire someone to help you.

Permits are required for removal from March 11- Aug. 31.

