CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — SWAT and a heavy police presence are currently on scene of a mobile home park in Clark County following an officer-involved shooting.

Law enforcement was sent to Harmony Estates Mobile Home park located on Ashwood Drive. Officers responded to shots fired at approximately 11:45 a.m., according to initial reports.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on the scene, according to the Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The office confirmed that the bureau was sent to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

2 NEWS crews on scene saw a sheriff’s deputy placed into an ambulance around 1:30 p.m. and driven from the scene. Another person was taken by CareFlight to the hospital.

We saw a body with an American flag draped over it being removed from Miami Valley Hospital around 6 p.m., but that person has not been identified. Several law enforcement officers were seen doing a final salute.

(WDTN Staff Photo / Kris Sproles)

(WDTN Staff Photo / Kris Sproles)

