MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A presence of police officers and Kettering Regional SWAT surrounded an apartment complex in Moraine this morning.

Kettering Regional SWAT was called to 3690 Pinnacle Road in the Valleyview Village Apartment complex to assist officers with a domestic violence suspect who was believed to have barricaded himself inside a apartment following an alleged domestic violence incident, according to a release from police.

A female resident told officers that she had been punched in the head and side by her child’s father and threatened with a handgun. The male left the apartment prior to police arriving. The female went to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.



A couple hours later officers found that the male had returned to the apartment and attempted to establish a perimeter to contain him inside. Detectives were able to make telephone contact with the male, but he refused to surrender.



Detectives obtained a search warrant and Kettering Regional SWAT was activated at approximately 7:15 a.m. SWAT converged on the apartment shortly before 1:00 p.m. and found the apartment vacant. Police are currently looking for the suspect.



Additional information about the incident and the suspect will be released tomorrow after formal charges are presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office.

—

INITIAL REPORT

There is currently a SWAT standoff happening at an apartment complex in Moraine.

The Moraine Police Department and a SWAT team are present at an apartment complex located the intersection of Pinnacle Road and Main Street.

An initial call from the address came in at approximately 4:21 a.m., according to Moraine Police Department.

