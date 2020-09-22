Suspect in Struthers mass shooting turns himself in

Sources have confirmed that the suspect turned himself in to authorities at about 7:30 p.m.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police say is connected to a shooting in Struthers that killed a young boy and injured four others turned himself in to police.

Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy said Kimani Bryant turned himself in to authorities.

Bryant was taken into custody at the federal building in downtown Youngstown on aggravated murder charges.

Police say the gunman shot four adults and the boy in the living room at a home in the 100 block of Perry St. about 1:55 a.m. Monday.

The 4-year-old child, Rowan Sweeney, died at the scene.

The adults victims are:

Andre Stephon McCoy Jr., 20, of Youngstown

Yarnell Green Jr., 30, of Youngstown

Cassandra Marsicola, 20, of Campbell

Alexis Schneider, 22, of Struthers

Rowan’s father, David Sweeney, called on the shooter to turn himself in.

“Whoever did this, man, just turn yourself in. Just be a man, dude. Just be a man. You’re sick. You’re just sick. You took my son from me. This is my baby boy. You took him because you’re sick. You can live with that for the rest of your life, but this is my baby,” Sweeney said.

During an earlier press conference Monday, Roddy said one of the men was shot in the head twice and is in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center. The other man, who was shot in the back twice, is “close to critical condition.” The women, who were shot in the leg and hip areas, are in stable condition.

The boy died in his mother’s arms, police said.

Roddy said that local state and federal authorities all played a critical role in the investigation and ultimate arrest of the suspect.