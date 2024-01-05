(WSPA) – A man suspected of fatally shooting another inside a Dollar General in Duncan, South Carolina was found over 400 miles away in Ohio.

According to South Carolina’s Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Ladarius Jquan Harris, 27, of Spartanburg, was arrested Thursday in Ohio by a SWAT Team and the Chillicothe Police Department after a brief standoff.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, Harris is believed to have shot Danny Ray Crisp, 50 inside of a Dollar General in Duncan. Crisp died a few days later at an area hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two men had been in a disagreement when shots were fired, but not reported. The sheriff’s office said surveillance video from Dollar General of the day of the shooting shows Crisp arm himself with a mallet and follow Harris around the store.

The video also reportedly shows Crisp motioning for his wife and daughter to exit the store, then raising the mallet and heading towards the aisle Harris was on. Store cameras did not capture the shooting, but based on the video, investigators and solicitors believe the shooting was in self defense.

The sheriff’s office said based on Harris’ criminal history, he appeared to have violated two weapons offenses. He is now facing charges of possession of a weapon by a person convicted of possession with intent to distribute, manufacturing, or trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Harris is currently held a the Ross County Detention Facility in Chillicothe. It is unknown if he has waived extradition and when he will be brought back to Spartanburg County.