YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First News has confirmed that U.S. Marshals have found and arrested a suspect in Rowan Sweeney’s murder Saturday morning after a year’s search.

Andre McCoy, 22, has been wanted since March 25, 2021, when he was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, all with firearms specifications. He is also wanted on a tampering with evidence charge.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested McCoy on the 1100 block of Park Hill Drive in Youngstown Saturday morning.

“We received some new information he may still be in the Youngstown area and our team within about 12 hours acted on that information,” said U.S. Marshals assistant chief Anne Murphy.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Our task force never stopped looking for justice for Rowan Sweeney, today that justice comes in the form of the last suspect arrested for the violent, tragic, and needless death of a little boy.”

McCoy’s charges stem from the Sept. 21, 2020, murder of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney, who was shot during what police believe to be a robbery of the Struthers’ home where Rowan was staying with his mother.

Rowan’s father, David Sweeney, said the call about McCoy’s arrest woke him up.

“A sense of comfort knowing that this two-year-long search — it’s finally over, we finally got him,” David Sweeney said.

McCoy was one of several injured in the shooting and has eluded authorities since.

Murphy said the department has worked dozens of tips over the last two years, following leads from Pennsylvania and Indiana to Arizona.

A reward was set at $10,000 for information leading to McCoy’s arrest. Murphy could not say if a tip was used or a reward given for the eventual arrest.

Marshals now suspect McCoy has been in the Youngstown area, though questions remain on his whereabouts during the search.

“I would be very hard-pressed to think that Andre McCoy was able to hide all on his own for two and a half years without any assistance,” Murphy said.

McCoy was the last suspect to face arrest in Sweeney’s death.

Kimonie Bryant — now 26 — turned himself in to Struthers police the day of the shooting. Brandon Crump was arrested weeks later on Nov. 4, 2020, in Youngstown. Crump, who was 17 at the time, faces charges including aggravated murder in juvenile court.

Bryant and Crump are awaiting trial and could face the death penalty if convicted.

“I also hope for me and my family [that] we can get the answers we are looking for as to why — I don’t know if we ever will, but hopefully you get a sense of why when the trials begin,” said David Sweeney.

“There’s nothing that law enforcement and the marshal service or anybody can do to bring back that little boy, but hopefully one more piece to this is a little closure for his family,” Murphy said.

David Sweeney said he’s grateful for the support of the Struthers community and the work law enforcement has put in through this case.