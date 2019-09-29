Suspect arrested after police-involved shooting near Dayton

Breaking News
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have arrested a suspect after shots were fired at officers during a pursuit.

Authorities say the pursuit began in Riverside and crossed over several jurisdictions.

According to authorities, shots were fired at the officers.

Police set up a perimeter, with several streets blocked on the east side of Dayton, including the intersection of Burkhart Avenue and S. Garland Avenue.

Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses tell 2 NEWS the suspect was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

A 2 NEWS crew at the scene saw the car police were chasing driven partially into a wooded area.

Authorities said two guns were found inside the car.

