Sunday marks one year anniversary of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 file photo, The signs for the Tree of Life Synagogue is shown on the building in Pittsburgh. Community service projects, an overseas concert and a virtual remembrance are among multiple ways the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history will be commemorated. Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed 11 worshippers and injured seven. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PITTSBURGH (CNN) — Sunday is the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

A gunman fatally shot 11 worshipers there on Oct. 27, 2018.

The accused shooter has been indicted on 63 federal charges, including hate crime charges.

James Pasch, the Anti-Defamation League Regional Director for Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky is sharing his thoughts ahead of the somber anniversary.

“So whether it’s African American churchgoers in Charleston, Sikhs in Oak Creek, the Hispanic population in El Paso, Jews in Pittsburgh, Muslims in Christ Church, the white nationalism, uh, is indiscriminate against who they discriminated against. And so if we are going to fight the scourge of the growth of white nationalism that we are seeing, it can only be done if we work together.” James, Pasch, Regional Directory, Anti-Defamation League

If he’s convicted, the Justice Department plans to seek the death penalty against the shooter.