DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A student was brought to the hospital on Tuesday after a stabbing at Cedarville University.

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Campus Security and Cedarville Police were called to the lower level of the Stevens Student Center. When they arrived on the scene, they found a woman had stabbed a man, leaving him with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release by a university spokesperson.

Both the man and woman were students attending the university.

The man was brought to a local hospital and the woman was taken into custody by Campus Security and Cedarville Police.

This incident remains under investigation.