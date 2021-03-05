Student shares ‘life changing’ story after taking free classes

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Achieving any form of higher education can be a long and sometimes expensive process. There are free services, but many people may not know where to find them.

Scioto County resident Josh Phillips was looking for a way to continue his education and eventually take college-level courses. Unfortunately, he needed to do some prep work before applying for college.

Phillips says when he was younger, his pursuit for education was not like it is now.

“Growing up I was one of those kids that didn’t pay a whole lot of attention in school,” said Phillips. “I didn’t find it important and didn’t realize why I was even doing half the stuff I was doing in school.”

Fortunately, he was able to find the South-Central Ohio Educational Service Center. Center director Rob Seaman says their “ASPIRE” program provides free “education services for any under-educated adult.”



Located at the old Glenwood High School, the SCOESC offers several free education services. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

While a majority of the students enroll to get their General Education Diploma or GED, the ASPIRE program also helps students be prepared for college entrance exams.

“If they want a little remediation to further their career or go to college, they just need a little brushing up, we can provide all of that,” said Paula Baumgardner, an “ASPIRE” instructor.

For students like Phillips, these services have helped him prepare for college-level courses down the road by giving him, among other things, discipline.

For more information on the center’s services and its location, click here.