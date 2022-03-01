COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives have three days left to file for a district race.

But as of Tuesday afternoon, those districts are unknown as the Ohio Redistricting Commission has yet to approve a map laying out the state’s 15 districts.

A new map was proposed by Republican Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman on Tuesday, but the commission is being given little time to share ideas and compromise before an expected vote Wednesday morning.

Huffman’s proposal shows 10 likely Republican districts, three likely Democratic districts, and two classified as toss-ups.

“The map looks pretty crisp and right, what we have right now,” Huffman said.

It’s a Republican proposal for Congressional districts which would determine the districts for candidates to run in for the election, which would dictate federal representation.

Ohio Sen. Vernon Sykes said the proposed map had no input from Democrats on the redistricting commission.

“Continued disappointment,” Sykes said of Huffman’s proposal. “You know we had opportunity just right before this meeting even though they told us we’d get it in the morning.”

Democratic commissioners asked questions about the Republican map, saying they would like to see some compromise.

“These are self-imposed deadlines, so yes, there’s plenty of time if we take the time,” Sykes said of possible discussions before Wednesday’s vote. “But we have to have the will to do that.”

Ohio House Speaker Robert Cupp said the proposal is up for discussion.

“It’s very difficult to move one thing without having to move a whole bunch of things because they’re so interrelated, so I’ll certainly make myself available to listen to that and go back and see if these are feasible or not, so I’m open to that,” Cupp said.

Commissioners also talked about the May primary and the potential for that date to be moved, which would require a vote from the General Assembly and include an emergency clause.

“My view of the thing is one I don’t want to move the primary date — that’s Matt Huffman’s opinion about it, but I’m going to listen to the Secretary of State, I’m going to listen to election officials,” Huffman said.

Sykes said he is worried about the primary happening as scheduled on May 3.

“There’s a lot of discussion about it, but there’s still a lot of reluctance to do it,” Sykes said. “The legislature has control of that and there’s been reluctance, particularly in the House, to move that forward.”

A vote on a congressional plan is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m.